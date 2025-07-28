Torch of LibertyLIBERTY
Live Torch of Liberty price updates and the latest Torch of Liberty news.
price
$0.0964
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.09
24h high
$0.1
The live Torch of Liberty price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.80M. The table above accurately updates our LIBERTY price in real time. The price of LIBERTY is up 0.17% since last hour, down -2.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $96.40M. LIBERTY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LIBERTY.
Torch of Liberty Stats
What is the market cap of Torch of Liberty?
The current market cap of Torch of Liberty is $96.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Torch of Liberty?
Currently, 112.07M of LIBERTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.51%.
What is the current price of Torch of Liberty?
The price of 1 Torch of Liberty currently costs $0.1.
How many Torch of Liberty are there?
The current circulating supply of Torch of Liberty is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LIBERTY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Torch of Liberty?
Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) currently ranks 499 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 96.40M
-2.51 %
#499
$ 10.80M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
