licko

LICKOLICKO

Live LICKO price updates and the latest LICKO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0133

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live LICKO price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.35M. The table above accurately updates our LICKO price in real time. The price of LICKO is up 3.21% since last hour, up 27.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.30M. LICKO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LICKO.

LICKO Stats

What is the market cap of LICKO?

The current market cap of LICKO is $13.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LICKO?

Currently, 176.39M of LICKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.19%.

What is the current price of LICKO?

The price of 1 LICKO currently costs $0.01.

How many LICKO are there?

The current circulating supply of LICKO is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LICKO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LICKO?

LICKO (LICKO) currently ranks 1378 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.36M

27.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1378

24H Volume

$ 2.35M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest LICKO news