$0.137

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live Heaven price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $196.73K. The table above accurately updates our LIGHT price in real time. The price of LIGHT is down -0.89% since last hour, down -0.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $137.30M. LIGHT has a circulating supply of 600.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LIGHT.

Heaven Stats

What is the market cap of Heaven?

The current market cap of Heaven is $82.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Heaven?

Currently, 1.43M of LIGHT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $196.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.89%.

What is the current price of Heaven?

The price of 1 Heaven currently costs $0.14.

How many Heaven are there?

The current circulating supply of Heaven is 600.00M. This is the total amount of LIGHT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Heaven?

Heaven (LIGHT) currently ranks 594 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 82.40M

-0.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#594

24H Volume

$ 196.73K

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

