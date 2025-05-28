like

The live LIKE price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $976.02K. The table above accurately updates our LIKE price in real time. The price of LIKE is down -0.64% since last hour, up 21.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.42M. LIKE has a circulating supply of 395.11M coins and a max supply of 500.00M LIKE.

LIKE Stats

What is the market cap of LIKE?

The current market cap of LIKE is $7.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LIKE?

Currently, 51.79M of LIKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $976.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.41%.

What is the current price of LIKE?

The price of 1 LIKE currently costs $0.02.

How many LIKE are there?

The current circulating supply of LIKE is 395.11M. This is the total amount of LIKE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LIKE?

LIKE (LIKE) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.59M

21.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 976.02K

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

