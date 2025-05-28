LIMBOLIMBO
Live LIMBO price updates and the latest LIMBO news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00686
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.007
The live LIMBO price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $311.67K. The table above accurately updates our LIMBO price in real time. The price of LIMBO is down -4.14% since last hour, up 18.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.86M. LIMBO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LIMBO.
LIMBO Stats
What is the market cap of LIMBO?
The current market cap of LIMBO is $7.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LIMBO?
Currently, 45.44M of LIMBO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $311.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.62%.
What is the current price of LIMBO?
The price of 1 LIMBO currently costs $0.007.
How many LIMBO are there?
The current circulating supply of LIMBO is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LIMBO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LIMBO?
LIMBO (LIMBO) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.18M
18.62 %
#1742
$ 311.67K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/