The live LIMBO price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $311.67K. The table above accurately updates our LIMBO price in real time. The price of LIMBO is down -4.14% since last hour, up 18.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.86M. LIMBO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LIMBO.

LIMBO Stats

What is the market cap of LIMBO?

The current market cap of LIMBO is $7.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LIMBO?

Currently, 45.44M of LIMBO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $311.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.62%.

What is the current price of LIMBO?

The price of 1 LIMBO currently costs $0.007.

How many LIMBO are there?

The current circulating supply of LIMBO is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LIMBO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LIMBO?

LIMBO (LIMBO) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.18M

18.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 311.67K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

