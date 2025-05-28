Chainlink is an ecosystem of modular oracle networks, functioning as a middleware layer that enables access to offchain data and compute, as well as cross-chain interoperability. These networks are called Decentralized Oracle Networks ("DONs"), each offering a specific service on a per-blockchain basis. DONs comprise separate sets of permissioned offchain nodes that can transfer data bidirectionally and compute on it.
ChainlinkLINK
Live Chainlink price updates and the latest Chainlink news.
price
$15.86
$0
(0%)
24h low
$15.34
24h high
$16.14
The live Chainlink price today is $15.86 with a 24-hour trading volume of $446.32M. The table above accurately updates our LINK price in real time. The price of LINK is up 0.16% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.86B. LINK has a circulating supply of 657.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LINK.
about Chainlink
What is Chainlink?
Chainlink Stats
What is the market cap of Chainlink?
The current market cap of Chainlink is $10.42B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Chainlink?
Currently, 28.14M of LINK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $446.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.
What is the current price of Chainlink?
The price of 1 Chainlink currently costs $15.86.
How many Chainlink are there?
The current circulating supply of Chainlink is 657.10M. This is the total amount of LINK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Chainlink?
Chainlink (LINK) currently ranks 16 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
