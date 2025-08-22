$0.0175 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.02 24h high $0.02

The live Loaded Lions price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.51M. The table above accurately updates our LION price in real time. The price of LION is down -0.02% since last hour, down -1.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 1.75B. LION has a circulating supply of 30.59B coins and a max supply of 100.00B LION .