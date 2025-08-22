lion

$0.0175

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Loaded Lions price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.51M. The table above accurately updates our LION price in real time. The price of LION is down -0.02% since last hour, down -1.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.75B. LION has a circulating supply of 30.59B coins and a max supply of 100.00B LION.

Loaded Lions Stats

What is the market cap of Loaded Lions?

The current market cap of Loaded Lions is $534.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Loaded Lions?

Currently, 200.72M of LION were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.04%.

What is the current price of Loaded Lions?

The price of 1 Loaded Lions currently costs $0.02.

How many Loaded Lions are there?

The current circulating supply of Loaded Lions is 30.59B. This is the total amount of LION that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Loaded Lions?

Loaded Lions (LION) currently ranks 176 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 534.97M

-1.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#176

24H Volume

$ 3.51M

Circulating Supply

31,000,000,000

