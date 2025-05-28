liqd

$0.0229

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

The live LiquidLaunch price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.06M. The table above accurately updates our LIQD price in real time. The price of LIQD is down -2.54% since last hour, down -14.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.17M. LIQD has a circulating supply of 669.20M coins and a max supply of 968.68M LIQD.

LiquidLaunch Stats

What is the market cap of LiquidLaunch?

The current market cap of LiquidLaunch is $15.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LiquidLaunch?

Currently, 46.13M of LIQD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.05%.

What is the current price of LiquidLaunch?

The price of 1 LiquidLaunch currently costs $0.02.

How many LiquidLaunch are there?

The current circulating supply of LiquidLaunch is 669.20M. This is the total amount of LIQD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LiquidLaunch?

LiquidLaunch (LIQD) currently ranks 1344 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.32M

-14.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1344

24H Volume

$ 1.06M

Circulating Supply

670,000,000

