The live Liquid HYPE Yield price today is $48.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $183.33K. The table above accurately updates our LIQUIDHYPE price in real time. The price of LIQUIDHYPE is up 0.14% since last hour, up 7.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $134.52M. LIQUIDHYPE has a circulating supply of 2.76M coins and a max supply of 2.76M LIQUIDHYPE.

Liquid HYPE Yield Stats

What is the market cap of Liquid HYPE Yield?

The current market cap of Liquid HYPE Yield is $134.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquid HYPE Yield?

Currently, 3.76K of LIQUIDHYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $183.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.78%.

What is the current price of Liquid HYPE Yield?

The price of 1 Liquid HYPE Yield currently costs $48.71.

How many Liquid HYPE Yield are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquid HYPE Yield is 2.76M. This is the total amount of LIQUIDHYPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquid HYPE Yield?

Liquid HYPE Yield (LIQUIDHYPE) currently ranks 420 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 134.60M

7.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#420

24H Volume

$ 183.33K

Circulating Supply

2,800,000

