$0.278

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.27

24h high

$0.28

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lista DAO price today is $0.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.95M. The table above accurately updates our LISTA price in real time. The price of LISTA is up 0.81% since last hour, up 1.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $278.03M. LISTA has a circulating supply of 172.72M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LISTA.

Lista DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Lista DAO?

The current market cap of Lista DAO is $48.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lista DAO?

Currently, 50.18M of LISTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.95M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.95%.

What is the current price of Lista DAO?

The price of 1 Lista DAO currently costs $0.28.

How many Lista DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Lista DAO is 172.72M. This is the total amount of LISTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lista DAO?

Lista DAO (LISTA) currently ranks 747 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 48.09M

1.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#747

24H Volume

$ 13.95M

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

