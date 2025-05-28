lisusd

The live Lista USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $240.01K. The table above accurately updates our LISUSD price in real time. The price of LISUSD is down -0.20% since last hour, down -0.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.50M. LISUSD has a circulating supply of 37.60M coins and a max supply of 38.62M LISUSD.

Lista USD Stats

What is the market cap of Lista USD?

The current market cap of Lista USD is $37.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lista USD?

Currently, 240.81K of LISUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $240.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.19%.

What is the current price of Lista USD?

The price of 1 Lista USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Lista USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Lista USD is 37.60M. This is the total amount of LISUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lista USD?

Lista USD (LISUSD) currently ranks 857 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.46M

-0.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#857

24H Volume

$ 240.01K

Circulating Supply

38,000,000

