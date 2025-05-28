lit

The live Litentry price today is $0.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.09M. The table above accurately updates our LIT price in real time. The price of LIT is up 0.69% since last hour, down -4.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $79.54M. LIT has a circulating supply of 46.98M coins and a max supply of 100.00M LIT.

What is the market cap of Litentry?

The current market cap of Litentry is $37.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Litentry?

Currently, 7.66M of LIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.24%.

What is the current price of Litentry?

The price of 1 Litentry currently costs $0.80.

How many Litentry are there?

The current circulating supply of Litentry is 46.98M. This is the total amount of LIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Litentry?

Litentry (LIT) currently ranks 562 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 37.13M

-4.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#562

24H Volume

$ 6.09M

Circulating Supply

47,000,000

