lith

Lith [OLD]LITH

Live Lith [OLD] price updates and the latest Lith [OLD] news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000523

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lith [OLD] price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $410.50K. The table above accurately updates our LITH price in real time. The price of LITH is down -0.45% since last hour, down -0.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.23M. LITH has a circulating supply of 5.42B coins and a max supply of 10.00B LITH.

Lith [OLD] Stats

What is the market cap of Lith [OLD]?

The current market cap of Lith [OLD] is $9.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lith [OLD]?

Currently, 784.50M of LITH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $410.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.45%.

What is the current price of Lith [OLD]?

The price of 1 Lith [OLD] currently costs $0.0005.

How many Lith [OLD] are there?

The current circulating supply of Lith [OLD] is 5.42B. This is the total amount of LITH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lith [OLD]?

Lith [OLD] (LITH) currently ranks 942 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.71M

-0.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#942

24H Volume

$ 410.50K

Circulating Supply

5,400,000,000

latest Lith [OLD] news