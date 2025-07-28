lizard

The live Lizard price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.09M. The table above accurately updates our LIZARD price in real time. The price of LIZARD is up 87.23% since last hour, up 109.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.66M. LIZARD has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M LIZARD.

Lizard Stats

What is the market cap of Lizard?

The current market cap of Lizard is $12.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lizard?

Currently, 1.55B of LIZARD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 109.97%.

What is the current price of Lizard?

The price of 1 Lizard currently costs $0.01.

How many Lizard are there?

The current circulating supply of Lizard is 999.98M. This is the total amount of LIZARD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lizard?

Lizard (LIZARD) currently ranks 1573 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.33M

109.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1573

24H Volume

$ 18.09M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

