Laika AILKI
Live Laika AI price updates and the latest Laika AI news.
price
$0.0219
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Laika AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.64M. The table above accurately updates our LKI price in real time. The price of LKI is up 13.34% since last hour, up 23.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.89M. LKI has a circulating supply of 428.23M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LKI.
Laika AI Stats
What is the market cap of Laika AI?
The current market cap of Laika AI is $9.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Laika AI?
Currently, 74.73M of LKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.64M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.70%.
What is the current price of Laika AI?
The price of 1 Laika AI currently costs $0.02.
How many Laika AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Laika AI is 428.23M. This is the total amount of LKI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Laika AI?
Laika AI (LKI) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.61M
23.70 %
#1733
$ 1.64M
430,000,000
