The live Luckycoin price today is $0.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $246.79K. The table above accurately updates our LKY price in real time. The price of LKY is down -1.91% since last hour, down -1.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.83M. LKY has a circulating supply of 18.41M coins and a max supply of 18.42M LKY.

Luckycoin Stats

What is the market cap of Luckycoin?

The current market cap of Luckycoin is $8.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Luckycoin?

Currently, 580.96K of LKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $246.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.75%.

What is the current price of Luckycoin?

The price of 1 Luckycoin currently costs $0.42.

How many Luckycoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Luckycoin is 18.41M. This is the total amount of LKY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Luckycoin?

Luckycoin (LKY) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.00M

-1.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 246.79K

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

