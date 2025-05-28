LeisureMetaLM
$0.0029
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.003
The live LeisureMeta price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $445.13K. The table above accurately updates our LM price in real time. The price of LM is down -0.35% since last hour, down -2.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.54M. LM has a circulating supply of 3.02B coins and a max supply of 4.67B LM.
LeisureMeta Stats
What is the market cap of LeisureMeta?
The current market cap of LeisureMeta is $8.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LeisureMeta?
Currently, 153.51M of LM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $445.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.63%.
What is the current price of LeisureMeta?
The price of 1 LeisureMeta currently costs $0.003.
How many LeisureMeta are there?
The current circulating supply of LeisureMeta is 3.02B. This is the total amount of LM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LeisureMeta?
LeisureMeta (LM) currently ranks 1686 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.80M
-2.63 %
#1686
$ 445.13K
3,000,000,000
