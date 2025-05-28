lmgx

$1.48

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.48

24h high

$1.49

The live LMGroupToken price today is $1.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $393.00K. The table above accurately updates our LMGX price in real time. The price of LMGX is down -0.33% since last hour, down -0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $148.00M. LMGX has a circulating supply of 95.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M LMGX.

LMGroupToken Stats

What is the market cap of LMGroupToken?

The current market cap of LMGroupToken is $141.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LMGroupToken?

Currently, 265.54K of LMGX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $393.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.33%.

What is the current price of LMGroupToken?

The price of 1 LMGroupToken currently costs $1.48.

How many LMGroupToken are there?

The current circulating supply of LMGroupToken is 95.00M. This is the total amount of LMGX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LMGroupToken?

LMGroupToken (LMGX) currently ranks 385 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 141.56M

-0.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#385

24H Volume

$ 393.00K

Circulating Supply

95,000,000

