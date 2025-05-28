lmr

$0.0152

The live Lumerin price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $302.20K. The table above accurately updates our LMR price in real time. The price of LMR is up 5.74% since last hour, down -9.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.21M. LMR has a circulating supply of 632.54M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LMR.

What is the market cap of Lumerin?

The current market cap of Lumerin is $10.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lumerin?

Currently, 19.87M of LMR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $302.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.02%.

What is the current price of Lumerin?

The price of 1 Lumerin currently costs $0.02.

How many Lumerin are there?

The current circulating supply of Lumerin is 632.54M. This is the total amount of LMR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lumerin?

Lumerin (LMR) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.24M

-9.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 302.20K

Circulating Supply

630,000,000

