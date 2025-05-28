lmt

$0.0183

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live LIMITUS price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $645.20K. The table above accurately updates our LMT price in real time. The price of LMT is down -1.23% since last hour, up 1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.23M. LMT has a circulating supply of 830.14M coins and a max supply of 830.14M LMT.

LIMITUS Stats

What is the market cap of LIMITUS?

The current market cap of LIMITUS is $15.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LIMITUS?

Currently, 35.18M of LMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $645.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.11%.

What is the current price of LIMITUS?

The price of 1 LIMITUS currently costs $0.02.

How many LIMITUS are there?

The current circulating supply of LIMITUS is 830.14M. This is the total amount of LMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LIMITUS?

LIMITUS (LMT) currently ranks 1351 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.23M

1.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1351

24H Volume

$ 645.20K

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

