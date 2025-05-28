lmwr

The live LimeWire price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.16M. The table above accurately updates our LMWR price in real time. The price of LMWR is up 0.28% since last hour, up 4.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.82M. LMWR has a circulating supply of 338.80M coins and a max supply of 633.05M LMWR.

What is the market cap of LimeWire?

The current market cap of LimeWire is $31.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LimeWire?

Currently, 55.53M of LMWR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.74%.

What is the current price of LimeWire?

The price of 1 LimeWire currently costs $0.09.

How many LimeWire are there?

The current circulating supply of LimeWire is 338.80M. This is the total amount of LMWR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LimeWire?

LimeWire (LMWR) currently ranks 960 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 31.49M

4.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#960

24H Volume

$ 5.16M

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

