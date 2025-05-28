lnq

The live LinqAI price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $698.31K. The table above accurately updates our LNQ price in real time. The price of LNQ is down -0.50% since last hour, down -1.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $46.85M. LNQ has a circulating supply of 245.53M coins and a max supply of 896.86M LNQ.

LinqAI Stats

What is the market cap of LinqAI?

The current market cap of LinqAI is $12.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LinqAI?

Currently, 13.37M of LNQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $698.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.71%.

What is the current price of LinqAI?

The price of 1 LinqAI currently costs $0.05.

How many LinqAI are there?

The current circulating supply of LinqAI is 245.53M. This is the total amount of LNQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LinqAI?

LinqAI (LNQ) currently ranks 1447 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.83M

-1.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1447

24H Volume

$ 698.31K

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

