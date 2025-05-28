Loan ProtocolLOAN
$0.000363
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0003
24h high
$0.0004
The live Loan Protocol price today is $0.0004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $334.26K. The table above accurately updates our LOAN price in real time. The price of LOAN is down -0.69% since last hour, up 5.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.10M. LOAN has a circulating supply of 27.71B coins and a max supply of 102.26B LOAN.
Loan Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Loan Protocol?
The current market cap of Loan Protocol is $10.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Loan Protocol?
Currently, 921.29M of LOAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $334.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.31%.
What is the current price of Loan Protocol?
The price of 1 Loan Protocol currently costs $0.0004.
How many Loan Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Loan Protocol is 27.71B. This is the total amount of LOAN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Loan Protocol?
Loan Protocol (LOAN) currently ranks 1603 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.05M
5.31 %
#1603
$ 334.26K
28,000,000,000
