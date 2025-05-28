LOCK INLOCKIN
$0.00961
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.01
The live LOCK IN price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $459.68K. The table above accurately updates our LOCKIN price in real time. The price of LOCKIN is down -0.31% since last hour, down -7.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.55M. LOCKIN has a circulating supply of 994.38M coins and a max supply of 994.38M LOCKIN.
LOCK IN Stats
What is the market cap of LOCK IN?
The current market cap of LOCK IN is $9.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LOCK IN?
Currently, 47.84M of LOCKIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $459.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.29%.
What is the current price of LOCK IN?
The price of 1 LOCK IN currently costs $0.01.
How many LOCK IN are there?
The current circulating supply of LOCK IN is 994.38M. This is the total amount of LOCKIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LOCK IN?
LOCK IN (LOCKIN) currently ranks 1631 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 9.58M
-7.29 %
#1631
$ 459.68K
990,000,000
