$0.0478

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live LOFI price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.50M. The table above accurately updates our LOFI price in real time. The price of LOFI is down -0.00% since last hour, down -7.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.79M. LOFI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LOFI.

LOFI Stats

What is the market cap of LOFI?

The current market cap of LOFI is $47.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LOFI?

Currently, 73.21M of LOFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.00%.

What is the current price of LOFI?

The price of 1 LOFI currently costs $0.05.

How many LOFI are there?

The current circulating supply of LOFI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LOFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LOFI?

LOFI (LOFI) currently ranks 753 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 47.76M

-7.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#753

24H Volume

$ 3.50M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

