LogX NetworkLOGX
Live LogX Network price updates and the latest LogX Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0252
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.03
The live LogX Network price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $274.84K. The table above accurately updates our LOGX price in real time. The price of LOGX is down -9.98% since last hour, up 94.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.23M. LOGX has a circulating supply of 446.28M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LOGX.
LogX Network Stats
What is the market cap of LogX Network?
The current market cap of LogX Network is $11.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LogX Network?
Currently, 10.89M of LOGX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $274.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 94.55%.
What is the current price of LogX Network?
The price of 1 LogX Network currently costs $0.03.
How many LogX Network are there?
The current circulating supply of LogX Network is 446.28M. This is the total amount of LOGX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LogX Network?
LogX Network (LOGX) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.26M
94.55 %
#1722
$ 274.84K
450,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.
Research
Tokenized private equity platforms like PreStocks and Ventuals could democratize access to the $175B private equity secondary market by expanding participation from roughly 13 million accredited investors to over 100 million retail investors through blockchain-based trading infrastructure. However, both platforms represent high-risk ventures betting on unvalidated market demand, where technological capability has matured but regulatory clarity and sustainable liquidity remain unproven.
/