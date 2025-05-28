loka

League of KingdomsLOKA

Live League of Kingdoms price updates and the latest League of Kingdoms news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0697

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live League of Kingdoms price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.17M. The table above accurately updates our LOKA price in real time. The price of LOKA is down -2.01% since last hour, down -2.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.85M. LOKA has a circulating supply of 374.36M coins and a max supply of 500.00M LOKA.

League of Kingdoms Stats

What is the market cap of League of Kingdoms?

The current market cap of League of Kingdoms is $26.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of League of Kingdoms?

Currently, 74.14M of LOKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.00%.

What is the current price of League of Kingdoms?

The price of 1 League of Kingdoms currently costs $0.07.

How many League of Kingdoms are there?

The current circulating supply of League of Kingdoms is 374.36M. This is the total amount of LOKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of League of Kingdoms?

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) currently ranks 1063 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.12M

-2.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1063

24H Volume

$ 5.17M

Circulating Supply

370,000,000

latest League of Kingdoms news