$0.00486

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nobiko Coin price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $246.65K. The table above accurately updates our LONG price in real time. The price of LONG is up 2.67% since last hour, down -8.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.86M. LONG has a circulating supply of 998.39M coins and a max supply of 998.39M LONG.

Nobiko Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Nobiko Coin?

The current market cap of Nobiko Coin is $4.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nobiko Coin?

Currently, 50.71M of LONG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $246.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.48%.

What is the current price of Nobiko Coin?

The price of 1 Nobiko Coin currently costs $0.005.

How many Nobiko Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Nobiko Coin is 998.39M. This is the total amount of LONG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nobiko Coin?

Nobiko Coin (LONG) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.89M

-8.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 246.65K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

