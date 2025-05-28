$0.0169 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.02 24h high $0.02

The live LooksRare price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.03M. The table above accurately updates our LOOKS price in real time. The price of LOOKS is up 1.06% since last hour, down -2.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 16.74M. LOOKS has a circulating supply of 993.38M coins and a max supply of 993.38M LOOKS .