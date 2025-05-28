Loom Network is a Layer-2 sidechain focused on supporting data management solutions for healthcare providers and government departments. The project was once a scaling solution for Ethereum that became a popular platform for blockchain-based games as they tend to require more throughput and lower fees. Loom has since shifted to enterprise use-cases, claiming that incentivizing dApp developers to join a new network was not an ideal growth strategy. Loom's primary chain, called Basechain, uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) model to validate transactions and secure the network.