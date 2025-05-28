Loom Network (OLD)LOOMOLD
The live Loom Network (OLD) price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $245.31K. The table above accurately updates our LOOMOLD price in real time. The price of LOOMOLD is down -68.13% since last hour, down -0.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.98M. LOOMOLD has a circulating supply of 833.91M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LOOMOLD.
Loom Network (OLD) Stats
What is the market cap of Loom Network (OLD)?
The current market cap of Loom Network (OLD) is $23.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Loom Network (OLD)?
Currently, 61.65M of LOOMOLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $245.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.89%.
What is the current price of Loom Network (OLD)?
The price of 1 Loom Network (OLD) currently costs $0.004.
How many Loom Network (OLD) are there?
The current circulating supply of Loom Network (OLD) is 833.91M. This is the total amount of LOOMOLD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Loom Network (OLD)?
Loom Network (OLD) (LOOMOLD) currently ranks 1105 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
