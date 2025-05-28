loud

The live Loud price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.68M. The table above accurately updates our LOUD price in real time. The price of LOUD is up 6.05% since last hour, down -6.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.73M. LOUD has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LOUD.

Loud Stats

What is the market cap of Loud?

The current market cap of Loud is $12.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Loud?

Currently, 1.47B of LOUD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.37%.

What is the current price of Loud?

The price of 1 Loud currently costs $0.01.

How many Loud are there?

The current circulating supply of Loud is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LOUD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Loud?

Loud (LOUD) currently ranks 1447 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.42M

-6.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1447

24H Volume

$ 18.68M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

