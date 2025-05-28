loulou

LOULOULOULOU

Live LOULOU price updates and the latest LOULOU news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00489

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live LOULOU price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.71M. The table above accurately updates our LOULOU price in real time. The price of LOULOU is down -30.40% since last hour, down -33.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.89M. LOULOU has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LOULOU.

LOULOU Stats

What is the market cap of LOULOU?

The current market cap of LOULOU is $5.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LOULOU?

Currently, 349.36M of LOULOU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -33.90%.

What is the current price of LOULOU?

The price of 1 LOULOU currently costs $0.005.

How many LOULOU are there?

The current circulating supply of LOULOU is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LOULOU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LOULOU?

LOULOU (LOULOU) currently ranks 1708 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.91M

-33.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1708

24H Volume

$ 1.71M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest LOULOU news