$0.00228

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

The live Lovely Inu Finance price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $130.34K. The table above accurately updates our LOVELY price in real time. The price of LOVELY is up 1.30% since last hour, up 2.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.84M. LOVELY has a circulating supply of 2.98B coins and a max supply of 10.00B LOVELY.

Lovely Inu Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Lovely Inu Finance?

The current market cap of Lovely Inu Finance is $6.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lovely Inu Finance?

Currently, 57.06M of LOVELY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $130.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.64%.

What is the current price of Lovely Inu Finance?

The price of 1 Lovely Inu Finance currently costs $0.002.

How many Lovely Inu Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Lovely Inu Finance is 2.98B. This is the total amount of LOVELY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lovely Inu Finance?

Lovely Inu Finance (LOVELY) currently ranks 1670 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.83M

2.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1670

24H Volume

$ 130.34K

Circulating Supply

3,000,000,000

