lqdr

LiquidDriverLQDR

Live LiquidDriver price updates and the latest LiquidDriver news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.03

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.08

24h high

$1.31

VS
USD
BTC

The live LiquidDriver price today is $1.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $171.89K. The table above accurately updates our LQDR price in real time. The price of LQDR is down -9.04% since last hour, down -21.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.44M. LQDR has a circulating supply of 10.18M coins and a max supply of 10.18M LQDR.

LiquidDriver Stats

What is the market cap of LiquidDriver?

The current market cap of LiquidDriver is $11.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LiquidDriver?

Currently, 167.53K of LQDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $171.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.73%.

What is the current price of LiquidDriver?

The price of 1 LiquidDriver currently costs $1.03.

How many LiquidDriver are there?

The current circulating supply of LiquidDriver is 10.18M. This is the total amount of LQDR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LiquidDriver?

LiquidDriver (LQDR) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.12M

-21.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 171.89K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

latest LiquidDriver news