lqdx

Liquid CryptoLQDX

Live Liquid Crypto price updates and the latest Liquid Crypto news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.051

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Liquid Crypto price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $82.61K. The table above accurately updates our LQDX price in real time. The price of LQDX is down -2.49% since last hour, down -2.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.41M. LQDX has a circulating supply of 118.44M coins and a max supply of 400.00M LQDX.

Liquid Crypto Stats

What is the market cap of Liquid Crypto?

The current market cap of Liquid Crypto is $6.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquid Crypto?

Currently, 1.62M of LQDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $82.61K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.22%.

What is the current price of Liquid Crypto?

The price of 1 Liquid Crypto currently costs $0.05.

How many Liquid Crypto are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquid Crypto is 118.44M. This is the total amount of LQDX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquid Crypto?

Liquid Crypto (LQDX) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.19M

-2.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 82.61K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

latest Liquid Crypto news