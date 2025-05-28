lqty

$0.892

24h low

$0.82

24h high

$0.91

The live Liquity price today is $0.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.07M. The table above accurately updates our LQTY price in real time. The price of LQTY is up 1.95% since last hour, up 6.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $89.19M. LQTY has a circulating supply of 97.51M coins and a max supply of 100.00M LQTY.

What is the market cap of Liquity?

The current market cap of Liquity is $86.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquity?

Currently, 21.38M of LQTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.04%.

What is the current price of Liquity?

The price of 1 Liquity currently costs $0.89.

How many Liquity are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquity is 97.51M. This is the total amount of LQTY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquity?

Liquity (LQTY) currently ranks 540 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 86.98M

6.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#540

24H Volume

$ 19.07M

Circulating Supply

98,000,000

