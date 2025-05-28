lrds

$0.194

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.21

The live BLOCKLORDS price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.24M. The table above accurately updates our LRDS price in real time. The price of LRDS is down -1.35% since last hour, down -0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.41M. LRDS has a circulating supply of 41.48M coins and a max supply of 100.00M LRDS.

BLOCKLORDS Stats

What is the market cap of BLOCKLORDS?

The current market cap of BLOCKLORDS is $8.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BLOCKLORDS?

Currently, 21.83M of LRDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.24%.

What is the current price of BLOCKLORDS?

The price of 1 BLOCKLORDS currently costs $0.19.

How many BLOCKLORDS are there?

The current circulating supply of BLOCKLORDS is 41.48M. This is the total amount of LRDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BLOCKLORDS?

BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.06M

-0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1725

24H Volume

$ 4.24M

Circulating Supply

41,000,000

