L7DEXLSD
Live L7DEX price updates and the latest L7DEX news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0838
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.19
The live L7DEX price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $602.41K. The table above accurately updates our LSD price in real time. The price of LSD is up 5.73% since last hour, down -8.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.60M. LSD has a circulating supply of 47.64M coins and a max supply of 210.00M LSD.
L7DEX Stats
What is the market cap of L7DEX?
The current market cap of L7DEX is $9.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of L7DEX?
Currently, 7.19M of LSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $602.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.23%.
What is the current price of L7DEX?
The price of 1 L7DEX currently costs $0.08.
How many L7DEX are there?
The current circulating supply of L7DEX is 47.64M. This is the total amount of LSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of L7DEX?
L7DEX (LSD) currently ranks 1361 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.05M
-8.23 %
#1361
$ 602.41K
48,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/