The live Liquid Staked ETH price today is $2,940.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.52M. The table above accurately updates our LSETH price in real time. The price of LSETH is down -0.18% since last hour, up 3.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $325.06M. LSETH has a circulating supply of 110.55K coins and a max supply of 110.55K LSETH.

Liquid Staked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of Liquid Staked ETH?

The current market cap of Liquid Staked ETH is $325.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquid Staked ETH?

Currently, 856.08 of LSETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.28%.

What is the current price of Liquid Staked ETH?

The price of 1 Liquid Staked ETH currently costs $2,940.30.

How many Liquid Staked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquid Staked ETH is 110.55K. This is the total amount of LSETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquid Staked ETH?

Liquid Staked ETH (LSETH) currently ranks 233 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 325.06M

3.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#233

24H Volume

$ 2.52M

Circulating Supply

110,000

