$0.181 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.17 24h high $0.23

The live Lattice price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 404.53K. The table above accurately updates our LTX price in real time. The price of LTX is down -0.03% since last hour, down -17.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 18.13M. LTX has a circulating supply of 32.09M coins and a max supply of 100.00M LTX .