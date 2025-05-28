luce

LuceLUCE

Live Luce price updates and the latest Luce news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00836

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Luce price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.04M. The table above accurately updates our LUCE price in real time. The price of LUCE is down -0.17% since last hour, down -1.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.36M. LUCE has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M LUCE.

Luce Stats

What is the market cap of Luce?

The current market cap of Luce is $8.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Luce?

Currently, 603.19M of LUCE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.35%.

What is the current price of Luce?

The price of 1 Luce currently costs $0.008.

How many Luce are there?

The current circulating supply of Luce is 999.98M. This is the total amount of LUCE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Luce?

Luce (LUCE) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.36M

-1.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 5.04M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Luce news