$0.000255
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0002
24h high
$0.0003
The live Luffy price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $790.72K. The table above accurately updates our LUFFY price in real time. The price of LUFFY is up 44.93% since last hour, up 53.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.74M. LUFFY has a circulating supply of 51.47B coins and a max supply of 53.98B LUFFY.
Luffy Stats
What is the market cap of Luffy?
The current market cap of Luffy is $13.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Luffy?
Currently, 3.11B of LUFFY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $790.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 53.18%.
What is the current price of Luffy?
The price of 1 Luffy currently costs $0.0003.
How many Luffy are there?
The current circulating supply of Luffy is 51.47B. This is the total amount of LUFFY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Luffy?
Luffy (LUFFY) currently ranks 1678 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.10M
53.18 %
#1678
$ 790.72K
51,000,000,000
