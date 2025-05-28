The Terra protocol is the leading decentralized and open-source public blockchain protocol for algorithmic stablecoins. Using a combination of open market arbitrage incentives and decentralized Oracle voting, the Terra protocol creates stablecoins that consistently track the price of any fiat currency. Users can spend, save, trade, or exchange Terra stablecoins instantly, all on the Terra blockchain. Luna provides its holders with staking rewards and governance power. The Terra ecosystem is a quickly expanding network of decentralized applications, creating a stable demand for Terra and increasing the price of Luna.
The live Terra price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.54M. The table above accurately updates our LUNA price in real time. The price of LUNA is down -1.60% since last hour, down -0.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $208.65M. LUNA has a circulating supply of 687.66M coins and a max supply of 1.08B LUNA.
about Terra
What is Terra?
Terra Stats
What is the market cap of Terra?
The current market cap of Terra is $133.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Terra?
Currently, 95.82M of LUNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.38%.
What is the current price of Terra?
The price of 1 Terra currently costs $0.19.
How many Terra are there?
The current circulating supply of Terra is 687.66M. This is the total amount of LUNA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Terra?
Terra (LUNA) currently ranks 394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
