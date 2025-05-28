Terra Luna ClassicLUNC
Live Terra Luna Classic price updates and the latest Terra Luna Classic news.
$0.0000627
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00006
24h high
$0.00006
The live Terra Luna Classic price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.48M. The table above accurately updates our LUNC price in real time. The price of LUNC is down -0.08% since last hour, up 0.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $407.53M. LUNC has a circulating supply of 5.46T coins and a max supply of 6.50T LUNC.
What is Terra Luna Classic?
Terra Luna Classic Stats
What is the market cap of Terra Luna Classic?
The current market cap of Terra Luna Classic is $342.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Terra Luna Classic?
Currently, 167.05B of LUNC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.17%.
What is the current price of Terra Luna Classic?
The price of 1 Terra Luna Classic currently costs $0.00006.
How many Terra Luna Classic are there?
The current circulating supply of Terra Luna Classic is 5.46T. This is the total amount of LUNC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Terra Luna Classic?
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) currently ranks 224 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 342.53M
0.17 %
#224
$ 10.48M
5,500,000,000,000
