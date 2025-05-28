lusd

Liquity USDLUSD

Live Liquity USD price updates and the latest Liquity USD news.

price

The live Liquity USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $145.70K. The table above accurately updates our LUSD price in real time. The price of LUSD is down -0.26% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.46M. LUSD has a circulating supply of 41.38M coins and a max supply of 41.38M LUSD.

Liquity USD Stats

What is the market cap of Liquity USD?

The current market cap of Liquity USD is $41.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquity USD?

Currently, 145.41K of LUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $145.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of Liquity USD?

The price of 1 Liquity USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Liquity USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquity USD is 41.38M. This is the total amount of LUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquity USD?

Liquity USD (LUSD) currently ranks 808 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.48M

-0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#808

24H Volume

$ 145.70K

Circulating Supply

41,000,000

