$0.00649

The live Lux Token price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $639.05K. The table above accurately updates our LUX price in real time. The price of LUX is down -4.28% since last hour, up 9.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.46M. LUX has a circulating supply of 994.96M coins and a max supply of 994.96M LUX.

Lux Token Stats

What is the market cap of Lux Token?

The current market cap of Lux Token is $6.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lux Token?

Currently, 98.47M of LUX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $639.05K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.89%.

What is the current price of Lux Token?

The price of 1 Lux Token currently costs $0.006.

How many Lux Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Lux Token is 994.96M. This is the total amount of LUX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lux Token?

Lux Token (LUX) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.71M

9.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 639.05K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

