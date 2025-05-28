lvlusd

$0.999

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

The live Level USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.16M. The table above accurately updates our LVLUSD price in real time. The price of LVLUSD is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $176.58M. LVLUSD has a circulating supply of 176.81M coins and a max supply of 176.81M LVLUSD.

Level USD Stats

What is the market cap of Level USD?

The current market cap of Level USD is $176.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Level USD?

Currently, 23.19M of LVLUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.

What is the current price of Level USD?

The price of 1 Level USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Level USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Level USD is 176.81M. This is the total amount of LVLUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Level USD?

Level USD (LVLUSD) currently ranks 342 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 176.58M

-0.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#342

24H Volume

$ 23.16M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

