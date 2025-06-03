lvn

The live Levana price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.27M. The table above accurately updates our LVN price in real time. The price of LVN is up 287.35% since last hour, up 279.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.16M. LVN has a circulating supply of 761.27M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LVN.

What is the market cap of Levana?

The current market cap of Levana is $16.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Levana?

Currently, 107.42M of LVN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 279.97%.

What is the current price of Levana?

The price of 1 Levana currently costs $0.02.

How many Levana are there?

The current circulating supply of Levana is 761.27M. This is the total amount of LVN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Levana?

Levana (LVN) currently ranks 1299 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 16.11M

279.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1299

24H Volume

$ 2.27M

Circulating Supply

760,000,000

