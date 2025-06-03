LevanaLVN
Live Levana price updates and the latest Levana news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0212
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.02
The live Levana price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.27M. The table above accurately updates our LVN price in real time. The price of LVN is up 287.35% since last hour, up 279.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.16M. LVN has a circulating supply of 761.27M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LVN.
Levana Stats
What is the market cap of Levana?
The current market cap of Levana is $16.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Levana?
Currently, 107.42M of LVN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 279.97%.
What is the current price of Levana?
The price of 1 Levana currently costs $0.02.
How many Levana are there?
The current circulating supply of Levana is 761.27M. This is the total amount of LVN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Levana?
Levana (LVN) currently ranks 1299 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.11M
279.97 %
#1299
$ 2.27M
760,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Unless incentive structures change, or there are ways for competitive protocols to implement either higher take rates on fees, or increase volume on their application through incentive programs, it seems that Hyperliquid will continue to consolidate its lead on both volumes as well as fees earned from those volumes.
by Boccaccio
/
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/