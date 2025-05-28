lwa

$0.0143

The live LumiWave price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.51M. The table above accurately updates our LWA price in real time. The price of LWA is up 0.21% since last hour, down -3.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.98M. LWA has a circulating supply of 770.08M coins and a max supply of 770.08M LWA.

LumiWave Stats

What is the market cap of LumiWave?

The current market cap of LumiWave is $10.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LumiWave?

Currently, 105.71M of LWA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.52%.

What is the current price of LumiWave?

The price of 1 LumiWave currently costs $0.01.

How many LumiWave are there?

The current circulating supply of LumiWave is 770.08M. This is the total amount of LWA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LumiWave?

LumiWave (LWA) currently ranks 1554 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.97M

-3.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1554

24H Volume

$ 1.51M

Circulating Supply

770,000,000

